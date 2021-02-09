Brothers found safe, mother arrested following Amber Alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Amber Alert for three-year-old Elijah Covington and six-year-old Javon Rosales was canceled Wednesday after the two were found safe at a motel near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque.

Police issued the alert Tuesday after the boys’ mother, Clorisa Renee Covington, took them without permission after their dental appointment despite the boys being in CYFD custody.