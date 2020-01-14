Brothers killed in head-on collision were members of Moriarty football team

Barnes said he hopes people will offer prayers to the two boys.

“A lot of people were upset. A lot of people know him. To honor his memory I feel like I should pray for him tonight,” Barnes said. “A lot of people should do that. I just hope that he sleeps well and he sleeps free. He’s in a better place right now. I hope everyone will remember who he was.”

Friends who knew the two teens and spoke to KOB 4 off camera said they were both talented athletes and incredible teammates. KOB 4 recovered archived footage from a Moriarty High School football games where Pedro Sandoval can be seen scoring a touchdown for the Pintos.

The school district sent KOB 4 a statement saying they will have resources available to grieving students:

"This morning we heard the extremely sad news of two Moriarty High School students involved in a fatal car accident. Our entire community is saddened by this horrific tragedy and send our condolences to their family and all that knew these amazing young men. Crisis stations will be located throughout the high school today and throughout the week for students who wish to talk to a counselor."