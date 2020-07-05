Brothers launch disinfection business with the hopes of helping others reopen

Hawker Vanguard
Created: July 05, 2020 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two Albuquerque brothers took a leap of faith a few months ago and decided to open a disinfection business.
Alex and Brandon Klewiki opened Streamline Disinfection Pros and specialize in deep disinfection by using aerosol cleaners and medical grade equipment.
The brothers opened the business with the hope of educating other businesses about COVID-19 and the difference between things like cleaning and disinfection.
“The first thing that we noticed when we got the idea for this business is there wasn’t really any disinfectant available to the public or commercial businesses. So we took that as a standpoint of, 'If we can’t find it, I'm sure nobody else can', so once we finally got a good way to get the disinfectants we knew our main priority was to get the rest of Albuquerque back open,” Brandon said.
When the governor began to ease restrictions and allowed nonessential businesses to reopen their doors, the two knew they had to step up their game.
The Klewiki brothers hope to help reopen Albuquerque one business at a time.
“There’s a lot of people who try to sell something that isn’t effective or they’re not doing it the proper way and they just want to make a quick buck. For us, we wanted to make sure we were doing something right,” Alex said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company