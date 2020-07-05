Brothers launch disinfection business with the hopes of helping others reopen

The brothers opened the business with the hope of educating other businesses about COVID-19 and the difference between things like cleaning and disinfection.

“The first thing that we noticed when we got the idea for this business is there wasn’t really any disinfectant available to the public or commercial businesses. So we took that as a standpoint of, 'If we can’t find it, I'm sure nobody else can', so once we finally got a good way to get the disinfectants we knew our main priority was to get the rest of Albuquerque back open,” Brandon said.