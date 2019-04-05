BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
April 05, 2019 01:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the South Valley.
A BCSO official said responded to a call on the 2600 Block of Gun Club Road around 7 Friday morning.
At that time, deputies found the body of a man who appeared to have suffered some sort of trauma.
The BCSO Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
No arrests have been made.
