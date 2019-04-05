BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley

BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley

KOB Web Staff
April 05, 2019 01:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the South Valley.

Advertisement

A BCSO official said responded to a call on the 2600 Block of Gun Club Road around 7 Friday morning.

At that time, deputies found the body of a man who appeared to have suffered some sort of trauma.

The BCSO Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: April 05, 2019 01:36 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 09:33 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
Advertisement




Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley