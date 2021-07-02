Bubba's 33 shares tips for preparing Fourth of July burgers | KOB 4

Bubba's 33 shares tips for preparing Fourth of July burgers

Joy Wang
Created: July 02, 2021 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —  What are your plans this Fourth of July weekend?

With New Mexico now fully reopen, restaurants are looking forward to operating a full capacity indoors and outdoors after this past year.

Bubba's 33 showed KOB 4 how to make the "Patriot Burger." One dollar from each order goes to the nonprofit, Homes for Our Troops.

Watch the video above for some tips for your weekend celebration.


