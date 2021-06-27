'Bucket list' balloon ride was gift to APS assistant principal who was moving to another school

"The staff at Georgia O’Keefe chipped in funds to purchase a balloon ride for Susan and three guests as a farewell gift," Elder said. "It was their way of showing Susan how much they love and appreciated her. There are no words to describe the heartache and trauma the staff at Georgia O’Keefe is dealing with today. Please keep them in your prayers.”

All five victims had ties to Albuquerque Public schools.

Montoya's husband, John, was also an APS educator. APS Police Sergeant Martin Martinez and his wife, Mary, were very involved in the schools. The pilot, Nicholas Meleski, had a daughter who is an APS school counselor.