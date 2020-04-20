Buffalo Thunder Casino Hotel used to house tribal members with COVID-19

Gov. Talachy started making changes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was seeking facilities to house others from tribes across the state.

“Buffalo Thunder was the best place and the best option for these people,” he said.

The hotel has been divided into three different zones: warm, cold and hot.

“This is to maintain the integrity of the cold to the warm. Enter in here. As soon as you enter this enclosure you close it and it seals back the integrity. You open the other zipper and walk into the warm zone,” said Chief M. Freddie Trujillo with the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department.

Multiple barriers separate the zones from where guests are staying.

“In this enclosure, it’s zero percent right here, it's zero percent unless an employee that's already out here has the virus, you know, we can't be afraid of the virus. We've understood the virus, we've studied it, we've spoken to doctors to educate us because we have to be out here, we all have families and we all want to go back to our families healthy so we take every precaution,” Chief Trujillo said.

Those precautions include taking the temperatures of the employees at the entrance and being fitted with PPE.

Gov. Talachy said Indian Country faces unique challenges.

“When one family member contracts or is exposed to the virus they have the potential of exposing most, if not all their family to it because of their close family structure,” he said.

“And that's a challenge within Indian Country, how you maintain your culture, how you maintain your health—it’s a balancing act,” he added. “I'm grateful that we're in a position that we can be helpful to all of our tribal people, not just ours.”