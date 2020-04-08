Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility

Photo: Courtesy Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 08, 2020 01:05 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 12:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Buffalo Thunder hotel in Pojoaque is going to be used as a temporary quarantine facility.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Pojoaque Pueblo is offering the space for tribal members who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
The hotel will only be taking in "low-risk" cases of pueblo and tribal members who have referred by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The state's health department just reported this week that it has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases at San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, both in Sandoval County, which is due to to community spread.
