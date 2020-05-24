Bugles to sound off in New Mexico for ‘Taps Across America’

Thousands of people across the country are expected to participate in the Taps Across America movement Monday, playing the tune at 3 p.m. local time.

“As people walk by, they need to stop and remember, I hope they stop, and understand never to take for granted what you're doing right now,” said Gregory Robertson, a retired APD officer.

“They are truly the ones that are behind why you and I are standing here right now,” Robertson added.

Across town, Nathan Lesika will also be participating in the movement. His words echoed that of Robertson’s.

“We are standing in this spot because of them,” he said.

“You shouldn't have to have a connection to the armed services to have a special feeling about Memorial Day. Any American who is standing around should have a special feeling about Memorial Day because these brave men and women they dropped what they had to go and do something we could never do,” he added.

“A lot of veterans and their families have not had this closure that they deserve and right now we're doing it for everybody that has had to go through this time that we're dealing with. Hopefully they can get some comfort from that,” McDuffie said.