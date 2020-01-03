Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve

“I put my body over my daughter right away,” Jaramillo said. “I was just scared. I didn’t know what was going on. My husband got up to see what happened, so he got a table and held it over her just in case something else came through.”

Jaramillo said the sound of gunshots did not stop after the bullet landed in their home.

“You don’t think of something until it happens to you,” Jaramillo said. “So, it's just been filling my thoughts the last couple of days, like how reckless and how unnecessary it is. There are fireworks, there are so many other things you can do to celebrate the new year.”

Jaramillo reported the incident to police.

If the shooter is caught, they would face a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a weapon.