Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 03, 2020 06:08 PM
Created: January 03, 2020 04:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A family in southwest Albuquerque got a surprise just before the new year—a bullet went through the roof of their home.

“It was like a little explosion. It was really loud,” Sarah Jaramillo said. “It sounded like something was bouncing around, maybe hitting glass and I woke up right away. I knew what it was.”

Advertisement

Jaramillo said the bullet left a hole in her ceiling and a mark on the wall.

It landed just feet from where Jaramillo’s one-year-old daughter was sleeping.

“I put my body over my daughter right away,” Jaramillo said. “I was just scared. I didn’t know what was going on. My husband got up to see what happened, so he got a table and held it over her just in case something else came through.”

Jaramillo said the sound of gunshots did not stop after the bullet landed in their home.

“You don’t think of something until it happens to you,” Jaramillo said. “So, it's just been filling my thoughts the last couple of days, like how reckless and how unnecessary it is. There are fireworks, there are so many other things you can do to celebrate the new year.”

Jaramillo reported the incident to police.

If the shooter is caught, they would face a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a weapon.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Carlton Bragg to rejoin Lobos following three-game suspension
Carlton Bragg to rejoin Lobos following three-game suspension
Funeral services set for Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Funeral services set for Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Latest Metro 15 list includes woman wanted for murder
Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice
Fabian Gonzales' attorney believes Victoria Martens won't get justice
Advertisement


Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
UNM basketball player accuses university of violating constitutional rights
UNM basketball player accuses university of violating constitutional rights
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail
Man who was arrested after being featured on Metro 15 released from jail
Colleagues vow to uphold legacy of late Albuquerque city councilor
Colleagues vow to uphold legacy of late Albuquerque city councilor
Non-functioning rail crossing signals concerns driver
Non-functioning rail crossing signals concerns driver