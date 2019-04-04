Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 10:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Grassburger opened its second location in Albuquerque last week.
The 2,500 square-foot restaurant is located on Coors near Montano.
According to Albuquerque Business First, east Grassburger location employs between 25 and 30 people.
The restaurant prides itself on grass-fed beef, which is sourced from Springerhill Ranch in Texas.
In 2018, it was named one of the best burger restaurants by Albuquerque The Magazine.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: April 04, 2019 10:55 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved