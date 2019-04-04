Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque

Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 10:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Grassburger opened its second location in Albuquerque last week.

Advertisement

The 2,500 square-foot restaurant is located on Coors near Montano.

According to Albuquerque Business First, east Grassburger location employs between 25 and 30 people.

The restaurant prides itself on grass-fed beef, which is sourced from Springerhill Ranch in Texas.

In 2018, it was named one of the best burger restaurants by Albuquerque The Magazine.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: April 04, 2019 10:55 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM principal accused of possessing child porn
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession
Man found dead at West Side motel
Man found dead at West Side motel
Advertisement




Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession