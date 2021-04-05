Burglar causes $2,500 in damages to Albuquerque catering business

Kai Porter
Updated: April 05, 2021 06:37 PM
Created: April 05, 2021 05:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A burglar on an ATV tried to ram through the doors of an Albuquerque catering business over the weekend before throwing a brick through the front door.
"I hope he gets arrested, gets turned in, and maybe justice will be served," said Toni Ann Gonzales, who volunteers her time to work at the business.
The burglar broke into Sharon's Gourmet To Go at the corner of Candelaria and Carlisle overnight Sunday.
"Broke in the front door, came in, ransacked our office and took the checkbook to the business and broke our metal side doors with the ATV. They rammed and rammed trying to get it," said Gonzales.
Last summer KOB 4 featured Sharon's Gourmet To Go on Pay it 4ward.
Sharon said she lost most of her clients because of the pandemic, but was still trying to give back to her community by feeding the less fortunate.
Now, Gonzales said it'll cost more than $2,500 to repair the damage which is a big hit to a business that's already struggling.
"Especially when we're just staying afloat,” said Gonzales. “Now how do you handle another blow during Covid-19."
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police.
