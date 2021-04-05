Burglar causes $2,500 in damages to Albuquerque catering business

Last summer KOB 4 featured Sharon's Gourmet To Go on Pay it 4ward.

Sharon said she lost most of her clients because of the pandemic, but was still trying to give back to her community by feeding the less fortunate.

Now, Gonzales said it'll cost more than $2,500 to repair the damage which is a big hit to a business that's already struggling.

"Especially when we're just staying afloat,” said Gonzales. “Now how do you handle another blow during Covid-19."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police.