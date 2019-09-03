Burglars hit NE Albuquerque animal hospital

Someone manually turned off the power to the building.

“We called PNM. They came out and found out there was a pretty easy access point that they had turned off before they even breached our clinic,” Dr. Chalfant said.

The thieves smashed through the clinic’s window to gain entry.

“We had to have the Crime Scene Unit come out and get all their fingerprinting and pictures and everything done before we were able to clean anything,” Dr. Chalfant said.

The thieves got away with laptops and iPads, but Dr. Chalfant doesn’t believe that’s all the crooks were after.

“Any time a veterinarian practice is broken into, the first thought is they're going after controlled substances,” she said.

The medication is kept in a safe, which is too heavy to steal, according to Dr. Chalfant.

Workers cleaned up the mess left behind before re-opening Tuesday.

“That's what you do,” Dr. Chalfant said. “Theres nothing we can do about it, nothing we can't replace.”

If anyone has any information about the break-in, they are encouraged to call Albuquerque police.