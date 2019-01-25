Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home | KOB 4
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home

Hawker Vanguard
January 25, 2019 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who live near Sandia High School in northeast Albuquerque believe burglars are leaving peanuts on their property.

Joe Slanga believes the peanuts are left behind by the burglars, so they can tell if someone stepped on them and left the house.

The home next to Slanga’s was recently burglarized.

Police said the thieves took off with thousands of dollars’ worth of family jewels, leaving behind peanuts.

Slanga said he's been writing down when he sees peanuts in the neighborhood. He also installed an alarm system after his neighbor’s house was broken into, hoping it will deter the burglars.

