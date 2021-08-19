Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic | KOB 4
Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic

Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Created: August 19, 2021 03:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The ritual of burning a giant, ghostly marionette in Santa Fe will be a hybrid event this year.

Organizers of the Zozobra burning are planning to limit in-person attendance to 10,000 while also broadcasting the event on television and online.

Donations from energy companies ensured the event can move forward Sept. 3.

Attendees will have to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or tested negative within 72 hours of the event.

Organizers say they'll tweak plans as needed.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe uses the event to raise money for youth charities.


