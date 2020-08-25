Burque Unicorns host drive-by parties

Arrazolo and Sandoval cruise in a decked-out SUV with a sunroof, where they dance in costume.

So far, they’ve done about 60 requests. Even though they’re out in the hot sun, pouring sweat inside their suit, they said it’s worth it.



"Just to bring joy, maybe ease some of the anxiety that's going on right now. It's a little uncertain, and I know quite a few people are nervous so we just thought let's see if we can ease some of that,” Sandoval said.

They say they are thinking about doing more with custom parties and possibly starting a business.



"I just wanted to find something to make people smile. And then just being a unicorn, it amazed me how people reacted to it. It just made me want to do more and more,” Arrazolo said.

If you live in the northeast area of Albuquerque and would like the Burque Unicorns to make a free appearance, click here.