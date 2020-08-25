Burque Unicorns host drive-by parties | KOB 4
Advertisement

Burque Unicorns host drive-by parties

Casey Torres
Updated: August 25, 2020 09:08 AM
Created: August 25, 2020 08:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Burque Unicorns have been spreading magic during the pandemic.

The duo, Rosie Arrazolo and Estrella Sandoval, started wearing inflatable unicorn costumes when the pandemic hit. Occasionally an alien costume is thrown into the mix.

Advertisement

Sandoval said it wasn’t planned.

"It was for my birthday last year," she said. "I just felt like I wanted to be a unicorn – just for fun. Got the suit and only used it a couple of times."

Now, they wear the costume almost every day. The duo drives through neighborhoods to put on socially-distanced parties for birthdays, graduations or any celebration – for free.

Arrazolo and Sandoval cruise in a decked-out SUV with a sunroof, where they dance in costume.

So far, they’ve done about 60 requests. Even though they’re out in the hot sun, pouring sweat inside their suit, they said it’s worth it.

"Just to bring joy, maybe ease some of the anxiety that's going on right now. It's a little uncertain, and I know quite a few people are nervous so we just thought let's see if we can ease some of that,” Sandoval said.

They say they are thinking about doing more with custom parties and possibly starting a business.

"I just wanted to find something to make people smile. And then just being a unicorn, it amazed me how people reacted to it. It just made me want to do more and more,” Arrazolo said.

If you live in the northeast area of Albuquerque and would like the Burque Unicorns to make a free appearance, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man
Boundary Waters remains identified as New Mexico man
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Committee to decide on whether gun ban will go before full Albuquerque city council
Advertisement


UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion
Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion
Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death