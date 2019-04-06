Burqueños gather to celebrate Albuquerque's 313th birthday
Kassi Nelson
April 06, 2019 09:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Old Town was vibrant, fun and full of life on Saturday as people gathered at Fiestas de Albuquerque to celebrate Albuquerque's 313th birthday.
There was music, food, dancing, a parade, and so much more. Descendants of Albuquerque's founding families carried flags to honor those who came to Albuquerque more than three centuries ago.
"It's very cool to think about the fact that we've been doing this as a community for 313 years," Mayor Tim Keller said. "Right here in the same place, it's pretty special."
