Bus driver brawls with a passenger who hit a woman

Megan Abundis
September 25, 2019 10:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A brawl between an Albuquerque bus driver and a passenger was captured on video near the bus stop on Western Skies and Central just outside a 7-Eleven.
Witnesses who rode the bus that day said the passenger hit a woman and then started to badger the bus driver.
People who saw the fight said the passenger was drunk and harassing the bus driver. They both got off and the fight started right there.
Law enforcement was not called to the scene. ABQ Ride did not know about the fight and are currently looking into the incident.
The driver has been placed on administrative leave until ABQ Ride decides on a potential punishment. Ride officials are also looking into why the contracted security guard who rides the bus did not report the what happened.
