Bus drivers shortages cause delays for Rio Rancho students

“It’s delayed like almost every day,” said Jordan Gachupin, a Rio Rancho High School freshman. “I get home really late and it takes forever to get to school and back.”

Gachupin has taken the bus to school for years, but this year he said it’s a pain. Some of his friends agree.

“This morning I showed up to the bus stop and little by little time kept going by and no buses showed up and everyone started walking home,” said Angelo Lopez, a freshman at Rio Rancho High School.

Lopez said he went home. If another bus came, he was not there for it.

“We know parents are frustrated, we know that staff is frustrated because of late buses getting to school, late getting home but we're just as frustrated and we want to make it better for folks,” said John M. Francis, the Executive Director of Student Transportation at Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Francis said the district has been to actively recruiting, posting billboards, even working with NM Workforce Solutions with no luck. Superintendent Dr. V. Sue Cleveland sent out a letter to parents last week about the shortage.

“If we don't have enough people to cover that day they take the kids home and have to come back for another fully loaded bus full of kids to take them home,” Francis said.

District officials said a commercial driver’s license is not required to apply since they will provide training.

They are also encouraging people to reach out to lawmakers to help address the funding shortfalls.