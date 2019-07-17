Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes

During that time, the City of Albuquerque wants to remind drivers that they should not be crossing through the bus lanes.

Drivers who are caught driving through the ART lanes will get a warning.

“We want to promote driver education safety and not enforcement,” said Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer Donovan Rivera.

Once the buses begin offering rides to people, APD will begin citing drivers for going through the bus lanes.

The fine is $80.

The city hopes to have ART up and running by the winter.