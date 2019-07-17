Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes | KOB 4
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes

Kassi Nelson
July 17, 2019 05:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART) buses will begin using the bus lanes Monday.

“We'll probably have two buses in the morning and two buses in the afternoon,” said Lawrence Rael, Albuquerque’s chief operating officer.

Rael said more than 225 drivers will train for several months.

During that time, the City of Albuquerque wants to remind drivers that they should not be crossing through the bus lanes.

Drivers who are caught driving through the ART lanes will get a warning.

“We want to promote driver education safety and not enforcement,” said Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer Donovan Rivera.

Once the buses begin offering rides to people, APD will begin citing drivers for going through the bus lanes.

The fine is $80.

The city hopes to have ART up and running by the winter.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: July 17, 2019 05:05 PM
Created: July 17, 2019 04:01 PM

