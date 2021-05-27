Business beginning to pick up in Old Town

Garcia added that business in on track to beat their 2019 numbers.

"It's definitely tourist season when you know everybody starts coming out, when people start getting out of school, starting to take vacations, doing things like that. So definitely, definitely a great weekend for us," Garcia said.

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial summer kick off, and it typically means big business in Old Town.

"A lot of local people around, and then yeah, we're starting to kind of see a trickle in of people from you know from surrounding states," Garcia said.