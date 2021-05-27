Business beginning to pick up in Old Town

Joy Wang
Updated: May 27, 2021 05:35 PM
Created: May 27, 2021 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following a tough year for local businesses, Old Town in Albuquerque is coming back to life.
"The parking lots are full," Bud Steinhoff said. "People walking around, enjoying themselves, buying things."
The Covered Wagon started seeing business seriously pick up after Bernalillo County entered the Turquoise level of restrictions.
"We've been able to definitely see a big, big increase," Estephanita Garcia.
Garcia added that business in on track to beat their 2019 numbers.
"It's definitely tourist season when you know everybody starts coming out, when people start getting out of school, starting to take vacations, doing things like that. So definitely, definitely a great weekend for us," Garcia said.
Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial summer kick off, and it typically means big business in Old Town.
"A lot of local people around, and then yeah, we're starting to kind of see a trickle in of people from you know from surrounding states," Garcia said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company