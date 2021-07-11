Business boom stresses short-staffed businesses

"99.9% of customers: awesome, it's just the .01% of people who are loud about it and make everyone else uncomfortable," he said.

He said he feels lucky customers haven't escalated things for him yet.

"Around Nob Hill, I've heard some horror stories of servers getting food thrown on them and bartenders getting drinks thrown at them,” he added.

That’s why the New Mexico Restaurant and Hospitality Associations along with the Jennifer Riordan Foundation are kick-starting the campaign: Be patient. Be kind. Be respectful.

"Every business, they’re ramping back up and customers are sometimes venting their frustrations directly at employees which adds a whole other level of stress for those employees," said, CEO for the New Mexico Hospitality, Kathy Komoll.

The hospitality industry is also seeing a boom in business now that travel is picking up, but luckily isn't seeing a lot of pushbacks from visitors.

"I think most people are being pretty considerate. Of course, there's always going to be those certain people that--as I like to say--you can never totally get under control,” said Nate Valdez, manager at Sheraton Albuquerque uptown.

Now that Virgin Galactic is expected to attract more tourists, workers are asking for patience.

"Just be friendly. You don't know how far a little bit of friendliness can go," said Rivera.