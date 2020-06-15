Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept. | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept.

Kai Porter
Updated: June 15, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 03:44 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque's new Community Safety Department is getting support from business leaders.

The president of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce supports the creation of the new department. 

Advertisement

“What is important about this idea is that it provides for another option for the entire administration in dealing with issues that present themselves and there are many different kinds of situations and the more options that the city has to send the appropriate assistance to that place, the better,” said Terri Cole, President and CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce. 

Cole said she would not support taking any resources away from the police department.

"We need APD operating at its best and this idea should be considered an addition to the options and not a subtraction of anything else," she said. 
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Isleta Resort & Casino reopens with new COVID-safe practices
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
Bus driver stabbed on Albuquerque's West Side
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 132 new COVID-19 cases
Mayor Keller announces creation of Albuquerque Community Safety Department
Mayor Keller announces creation of Albuquerque Community Safety Department
Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico
Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico
Advertisement


Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque
Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
Mayor says new Community Safety Department won’t replace policing
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department
APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department
Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on Keller’s new civilian public safety branch
Albuquerque city councilors weigh in on Keller’s new civilian public safety branch
Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept.
Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept.