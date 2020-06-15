Business community comes out in support of ABQ's Community Safety Dept.

Kai Porter
Updated: June 15, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 03:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque's new Community Safety Department is getting support from business leaders.
The president of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce supports the creation of the new department.
“What is important about this idea is that it provides for another option for the entire administration in dealing with issues that present themselves and there are many different kinds of situations and the more options that the city has to send the appropriate assistance to that place, the better,” said Terri Cole, President and CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.
Cole said she would not support taking any resources away from the police department.
"We need APD operating at its best and this idea should be considered an addition to the options and not a subtraction of anything else," she said.
