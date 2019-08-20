Business First honors Albuquerque's fastest growing business
Justine Lopez
August 20, 2019 07:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First is honoring some of the fastest growing businesses in Albuquerque in three different categories based on revenue size: small, medium and large.
According to a recent data report from Fundera, 80% of small businesses survive the first year and 50% survive after year five. This list consists of 35 local businesses that defied the odds.
Small Business Category Honorees:
1. Bosque Mental Health Associates Inc.
2. Mountain Vector Energy
3. Osceola Energy
Medium Business Category Honorees:
1. Bridges Inc.
2. Contrast Inc.
3. Ephesus Office Technologies Inc.
Large Business Category Honorees:
1. Affordable Solar Installation
2. Allen Sigmon Real Estate Group
3. ANM
For a complete list of all honorees, click here.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: August 20, 2019 07:22 PM
Created: August 20, 2019 05:57 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved