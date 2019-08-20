Business First honors Albuquerque's fastest growing business | KOB 4
Business First honors Albuquerque's fastest growing business

Justine Lopez
August 20, 2019 07:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First is honoring some of the fastest growing businesses in Albuquerque in three different categories based on revenue size: small, medium and large.

According to a recent data report from Fundera, 80% of small businesses survive the first year and 50% survive after year five. This list consists of 35 local businesses that defied the odds.

Small Business Category Honorees:

1. Bosque Mental Health Associates Inc.

2. Mountain Vector Energy

3. Osceola Energy

Medium Business Category Honorees:

1. Bridges Inc.

2. Contrast Inc.

3. Ephesus Office Technologies Inc.

Large Business Category Honorees:

1. Affordable Solar Installation

2. Allen Sigmon Real Estate Group

3. ANM

For a complete list of all honorees, click here.

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 20, 2019 07:22 PM
Created: August 20, 2019 05:57 PM

