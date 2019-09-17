Business First honors New Mexico's fastest growing companies
Justine Lopez
September 17, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First is honoring 35 of the fastest growing companies in New Mexico based on three different revenue categories: small, medium, and large.
The nominated companies cover a wide variety of industries such as health care, construction, and food and hospitality.
For business to be considered for the list, they had to have a large percentage of annual revenue growth from 2016-2018. The businesses had to be privately held, for-profit, and locally owned and operated in the state.
To see the list of 35 business and their percentage of growth, click here.
