Business First honors New Mexico's fastest growing companies | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Business First honors New Mexico's fastest growing companies

Justine Lopez
September 17, 2019 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First is honoring 35 of the fastest growing companies in New Mexico based on three different revenue categories: small, medium, and large.

Advertisement

The nominated companies cover a wide variety of industries such as health care, construction, and food and hospitality.  

For business to be considered for the list, they had to have a large percentage of annual revenue growth from 2016-2018. The businesses had to be privately held, for-profit, and locally owned and operated in the state.

To see the list of 35 business and their percentage of growth, click here. 

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 17, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: September 17, 2019 04:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Bernalillo County woman dies from West Nile virus
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque
Man catches downtown brawl on camera
Man catches downtown brawl on camera
Advertisement



Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
2 New Mexico Military Institute cadets accused of raping 15-year-old
2 New Mexico Military Institute cadets accused of raping 15-year-old
Monsoon season underperforms across most of the state
Monsoon season underperforms across most of the state