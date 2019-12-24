Business First lists 33 professions with salaries over $86,000 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Business First lists 33 professions with salaries over $86,000

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 24, 2019 09:44 PM
Created: December 24, 2019 09:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Albuquerque Business First created a list of the top 33 professions that pay an average salary of $86,000-$100,000 in New Mexico.

The most popular field within the pay range were management positions.

Advertisement

Some of the jobs in the list include commercial pilots, art directors and real estate brokers.

To see the full slideshow, read this article from Albuquerque Business First.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40
Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40
Report: ART bus sideswiped APD vehicle
Report: ART bus sideswiped APD vehicle
‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe
‘Game of Thrones’ author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque
Body found in Valencia County desert
Body found in Valencia County desert
Advertisement


Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents
Thieves break into single mother's home, steal Christmas presents
Bernalillo County emergency dispatchers expect to answer 400 calls on Christmas
Bernalillo County emergency dispatchers expect to answer 400 calls on Christmas
Farolitos light up Santa Fe's Canyon Road
Farolitos light up Santa Fe's Canyon Road