Business First lists best seafood restaurants in the city
Justine Lopez
August 24, 2019 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First has compiled a list of the Duke City’s best seafood restaurants around town.
ABF turned to user submitted reviews on Yelp to make the list. Some of those top choices included multiple locations of the Crackin’ Crab and Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen.
For a complete list of restaurants click here.
Justine Lopez
August 24, 2019 07:06 PM
