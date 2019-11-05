Business First lists salaries of the state's top paid higher education employees

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Business First created a list of the top 25 paid employees at three New Mexico higher education institutions: University of New Mexico, New Mexico Tech, and Central New Mexico Community College.
Executive Vice President and Chancellor for Health Sciences Paul Roth is UNM’s top earner, with an annual compensation of $676,127. Compared to his earnings in 2018, that is a $20,000 increase.
Other top earners from UNM include President Garnett Stokes, head football coach Bob Davie and men’s head basketball coach Paul Weir.
To see a complete list of top earners from all three institutions, click here.
