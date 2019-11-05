Business First lists salaries of top-paid hospital executives in the state

Justine Lopez
Created: November 05, 2019 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First compiled a list of the top-paid employees at four of the state’s largest hospitals.
The four hospitals are Christus St. Vincent, San Juan Regional Medical Center, University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
The top earners from each hospital all have reported salaries of over $1 million except for University of New Mexico Hospital CEO Kate Becker. Becker’s annual compensation is $632,403.
To see a complete list of salaries for the state’s top hospital executives, click here.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company