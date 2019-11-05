Business First lists salaries of top-paid hospital executives in the state | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Business First lists salaries of top-paid hospital executives in the state

Justine Lopez
Created: November 05, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First compiled a list of the top-paid employees at four of the state’s largest hospitals.

The four hospitals are Christus St. Vincent, San Juan Regional Medical Center, University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

Advertisement

The top earners from each hospital all have reported salaries of over $1 million except for University of New Mexico Hospital CEO Kate Becker. Becker’s annual compensation is $632,403.

To see a complete list of salaries for the state’s top hospital executives, click here.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
Child bitten by rattlesnake at Rio Rancho elementary school
Photo from National Parks Service (This is not the actual snake that bit the child in Rio Rancho)
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Drug cartel gunmen kill 9 US citizens in an ambush in Mexico
Chihuahua state police officers man a checkpoint in Janos, Chihuahua state, northern Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering six children and three women, all U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico, in a grisly attack that left one vehicle a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Advertisement


Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot
Six candidates vie for District 2 city council spot
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Teen accused of killing Sandia High student to be held pending trial
Teen accused of killing Sandia High student to be held pending trial
Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse
Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse