Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree

Justine Lopez
Created: November 26, 2019 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First compiled a list of top paying positions that do not require a degree from a four-year institution.
Out of the 15 listed careers, 7 of them pay more locally compared to the national average.
Some of the top paying positions include aircraft mechanic, commercial pilot and dental hygienists.
To view the complete list, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company