Business First names 25 highest-paid jobs in Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
May 07, 2019 07:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came to the KOB 4 studio to discuss the top 25 highest-paid jobs in Albuquerque.
Business First ranked the jobs by examining new 2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click here to see the top 25.
Using the data from 386,050 Albuquerque area employees, the mean annual wage was $46,860. The mean hourly rate was $22.53.
To learn more, watch the video above or visit the links included in this story.
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 07, 2019 07:04 PM
Created: May 07, 2019 03:51 PM
