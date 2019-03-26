Business First names Albuquerque's 40 Under Forty | KOB 4
Business First names Albuquerque's 40 Under Forty

Christina Rodriguez
March 26, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss the reveal of their 40 Under Forty list!

Click here to see the Business First 2019 40 Under Forty honorees

The 40 Under Forty selection process begins with a call to the public for nominations, then the nominees are sent an application for judges to review. All the judges have won the award in the past. Applicants are evaluated based on professional achievement, leadership and community service.

This year's recipients will be celebrated at the 40 Under Forty Awards Dinner on May 2 at Sandia Resort and Casino.

