Business First: New NM business executives, new beer halls

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 26, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: December 26, 2019 05:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Kassi Nelson to talk about the grand opening of Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s new beer hall and New Mexico’s newest business executives.

Santa Fe Brewing Co. beer hall grand opening

Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s new beer hall opened earlier this month. The two-story, 6,000-square-foot beer hall will have 32 different beers on tap and its 60,000-square-foot beer garden will have outdoor games, a fire pit and a food truck.

To learn more about the beer hall and to see photos, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

New Mexico’s newest CEOs

Several new business leaders were welcomed into CEO positions in 2019.

New CEO’s were named for multiple credit unions and for the popular art collective “Meow Wolf”.

To view a slideshow of the newest executives, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.


