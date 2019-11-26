Business Firsts asks local executives what they are most thankful for this holiday season | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Business Firsts asks local executives what they are most thankful for this holiday season

Justine Lopez
Created: November 26, 2019 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The holiday season is easily the busiest time of the year for businesses and traveling Americans.

Albuquerque Business First asked local business executives what they are most thankful for this holiday season.

Advertisement

“We all have relationships/life in work, family and friends. When one of these three has struggles we rely on the other two to get us through. I am fortunate that all three of these in 2019 were positive, healthy and prosperous this year,” said U.S. Bank Regional President, Paul DiPaola.

To view the full slideshow of what other executives had to say, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Trump order creates task force on missing American Indians
Trump order creates task force on missing American Indians
Funeral plans set for beloved homeless Roswell man
Funeral plans set for beloved homeless Roswell man
Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree
Business First lists top paying careers that don't require 4-year degree
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Advertisement


Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School
Fugitive standoff prompts lockdown at Highland High School
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
Caught on camera: Woman attacks officer, steals APD vehicle
UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways
UNM Football: Davie, Nunez talk about decision to part ways
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues
Bernalillo County opens facility to treat people with behavioral, mental health issues