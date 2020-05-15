Business is booming for ABQ solar company amid pandemic

Danielle Todesco
Created: May 15, 2020 10:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The CEO of Solar Works Energy says business has been great year-round, but he's noticed a boost during the pandemic.
"In March, we saw one of our biggest months ever heading right into all of the shutdowns," said Nestor Tarango, CEO of Solar Works.
Tarango said solar business is up about 30% year after year.
"People being home more often got them thinking more about their own independence and dnergy independence and I think that was really helpful for us in being able to keep the business moving, keeping everybody employed," he said.
Solar Works hasn't stopped installations at all during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they've made changes to how they operate.
"We're only focusing on projects that we can stay outside and not have to do a whole lot of work inside the home," Tarango said. "All of our installers are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. We went from a larger crew to a smaller crew."
Tarango said he's grateful they haven't had to lay any of their employees off. In fact, they're looking to fill about 100 positions over the next year.
"I think we were all really worried about the situation and would we be able to keep our employees busy and could we keep everybody with their jobs," he said.
To apply for a job or find more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company