Business is booming for ABQ solar company amid pandemic

Solar Works hasn't stopped installations at all during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they've made changes to how they operate.

"We're only focusing on projects that we can stay outside and not have to do a whole lot of work inside the home," Tarango said. "All of our installers are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. We went from a larger crew to a smaller crew."

Tarango said he's grateful they haven't had to lay any of their employees off. In fact, they're looking to fill about 100 positions over the next year.

"I think we were all really worried about the situation and would we be able to keep our employees busy and could we keep everybody with their jobs," he said.

