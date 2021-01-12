Business leaders address economic recovery during third annual UNM business summit

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico hosted their third business and economic summit Tuesday where speakers talked about how to improve New Mexico’s economy in a post-pandemic world.
Summit organizers said they’ve seen a big increase in people signing up this year, which they attribute to COVID.
"Our small businesses have been hurt. Our larger businesses are struggling. Businesses are closing,” said Lisa Kuuttila, CEO of UNM Rainforest Innovations, which is a university nonprofit.
"And I think everyone is trying to find ways to recover in as short of a time as possible, so we have attendees from economic development organizations, businesses, government, the national labs,” she added.
Kuuttila said the summit is supposed to bring people together like the state’s chamber of commerce and UNM officials.
"We have a good start because the summit is based on a report that was done by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, which is called driving New Mexico's Future and Powering a Competitive Economy in a Post-Pandemic World – so we already have some specific recommendations to work with,” she said.
Event speakers stressed the need to improve the state’s education, lower crime rates, and work together to create a better workforce.
According to Kuuttila, a lot of businesses are still looking for ways to survive. Many of them have made the switch to e-commerce.
Moving forward, officials hope to address some some of the economic problems created by the coronavirus.
"Most important thing—how do we work together? How do we align the interests of government, business and higher education to solve some of these problems,” she said.
