Business leaders address economic recovery during third annual UNM business summit

Kuuttila said the summit is supposed to bring people together like the state’s chamber of commerce and UNM officials.

"We have a good start because the summit is based on a report that was done by the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, which is called driving New Mexico's Future and Powering a Competitive Economy in a Post-Pandemic World – so we already have some specific recommendations to work with,” she said.

Event speakers stressed the need to improve the state’s education, lower crime rates, and work together to create a better workforce.

According to Kuuttila, a lot of businesses are still looking for ways to survive. Many of them have made the switch to e-commerce.

Moving forward, officials hope to address some some of the economic problems created by the coronavirus.

"Most important thing—how do we work together? How do we align the interests of government, business and higher education to solve some of these problems,” she said.