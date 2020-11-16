Business owner fed up with serial arsonist

Hebert said things escalated a few days ago on Friday, Nov. 13. Footage from Hebert’s surveillance cameras show Tolbert lighting a Jetta on fire and watching it burn. Afterwards, he’s seen taking off his pants and casually strolling back into the night.

"If you just look at his arrest record, it's mind-blowing,” Hebert said.

According to court records, Tolbert has been arrested or summoned 15 times this year for breaking and entering, criminal trespassing and arson.

"The number I heard from one of the investigators was between 30 and 40 arson attributed to him at this point,” Hebert said.

Court records also show that Tolbert was always found incompetent, which results in release with no consequences.

"You either need to be locked in jail or you need to be in a psychiatric hospital. Not back on the street,” Hebert said.

Tolbert’s most recent arrest was five days before the incident at Hebert’s business.

"It's horrible. It—it leaves me feeling completely by myself,” he said.

