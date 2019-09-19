Business owner frustrated with crime in SE Albuquerque

She said in addition to crime in the area, there are other problems including homeless people using her parking lot as a restroom.

KOB 4 previously reported on city councilor Pat Davis' plan to address crime at two different 7-Elevens.

The plan requires the company to create an action plan to make their stores safer.

However, Vencill doesn’t believe businesses should take the blame for crime in the area.

“Right across the street from me last winter, someone set a man on fire. He was sleeping in front of Wendy's and these people came by and threw fireworks on him,” Vencill said. “He was caught on fire. That's horrible. So, I really feel – we're missing the point."