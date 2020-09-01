Business owner reacts to arrest of suspect who reportedly shot a man outside his restaurant

Griego was born in Albuquerque and said he grew up in a house near Central and Wyoming back when Wyoming was just a dirt road.

"I'm proud of Albuquerque. There are so many good things going on here, and it's kind of a shame that a lot of people want to focus on the negative and continue to talk about things that aren't right,” he said.

As a restaurant owner on Central, Griego has weathered the ART project and is now navigating the pandemic, but he believes brighter days are ahead.

"We're going to get through this, you know, this isn't the end. This is just a chapter,” he said.

Griego said Amos’ arrest is another step toward justice.

"I was happy. It's not going to bring closure to the family, but at least it will bring justice to the family, which is real important to them because the way it went down, the way it went down was totally senseless. There was no reason for that to happen."