Business owners desperate to identify arsonists

"I have video of people who lit the fire lighting the fire. I also found video on Facebook of the same people coming back to watch the fire,” Lyon said.

The fire spread to three business along San Pedro and an electrical power transformer that caused an outage for 800 people in the area.

More surveillance video shows two men at a dumpster in the alley.

Business owners believe it was to burn the accelerants and the evidence.

Fire department officials are still investigating.