Business owners desperate to identify arsonists

Megan Abundis
Updated: November 14, 2019 10:50 PM
Created: November 14, 2019 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A local business owner is desperate to identify the two men who he believes damaged his business near Central and San Pedro in an act of arson.
Daniel Lyon owns Lyon Auto Spa.
The arsonists destroyed 21 customer cars that were ready to be detailed along with the business next door.
Video surveillance footage shows two men walking across the parking lot when a flash of sparks is seen.
"I have video of people who lit the fire lighting the fire. I also found video on Facebook of the same people coming back to watch the fire,” Lyon said.
The fire spread to three business along San Pedro and an electrical power transformer that caused an outage for 800 people in the area.
More surveillance video shows two men at a dumpster in the alley.
Business owners believe it was to burn the accelerants and the evidence.
Fire department officials are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company