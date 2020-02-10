Business owners offer to help couples after popular wedding venue closes

They toured The View Event Center on Tramway and Indian School Monday.

The owner, Akshay Patel, said he wants to help as many brides and grooms who were affected by Noah’s closure.

“Last weekend, we met with over 60 brides on tours,” he said. “We booked 32 of them already. Many are still coming in this week."

Patel said he is offering as much as $2,500 off for couples. They will also be allowed to use their own vendors. He said payment plans are also available.

“They're also getting the same amount of hours they're getting with Noah’s,” Patel said. “The ceremony, the reception, all their decor and they can bring in their own items."

If the dates don't line up, Patel said he’s working with other event centers and vendors across the metro area to see if they can help you out.