Business owners offer to help couples after popular wedding venue closes

Colton Shone
Updated: February 10, 2020 05:43 PM
Created: February 10, 2020 04:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses in Albuquerque are offering to help out couples after a wedding venue abruptly closed.
Noah’s Event Venue filed for bankruptcy, leaving many couples wondering where they would hold their wedding reception.
“We actually have a hold on our invitations right now,” Colleen Casias said. “We had to let everybody know that it's happening, we just don't know where yet."
Casias and her fiancé paid $5,000 to have their wedding and reception at Noah's. Now, they are scrambling to find another venue.
They toured The View Event Center on Tramway and Indian School Monday.
The owner, Akshay Patel, said he wants to help as many brides and grooms who were affected by Noah’s closure.
“Last weekend, we met with over 60 brides on tours,” he said. “We booked 32 of them already. Many are still coming in this week."
Patel said he is offering as much as $2,500 off for couples. They will also be allowed to use their own vendors. He said payment plans are also available.
“They're also getting the same amount of hours they're getting with Noah’s,” Patel said. “The ceremony, the reception, all their decor and they can bring in their own items."
If the dates don't line up, Patel said he’s working with other event centers and vendors across the metro area to see if they can help you out.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company