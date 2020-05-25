Business owners, residents fed up with illegal alleyway dumper

“So easily now you can be spending three, four, five thousand a month trying to keep it clean, but the problem is of course, as soon as you get it clean, guess what? Someone else sees a great opportunity to come in this alleyway and dump a load more,” he said.

When Franklin and his son heard some commotion in the alleyways Monday morning, they jumped into action. Franklin tried to block the alleged culprit, who was driving a truck, in the alley while they contacted police. Unfortunately, that tactic didn’t work.

“Really, at this point, without the support of the city council, without the support the city zoning officials, without the support of APD— really who do we turn to at this point?” said Franklin’s son Matt.

Without help, Franklin along with nearby residents, are stuck.

“I am concerned about my health,” said Valdez.

“It’s very hazardous to our health, everything back here,” said resident Tina Gallegos.

Spending hard-earned money cleaning up after other people is something this neighborhood did not sign up for.

“It is hard enough, challenging enough, to run any small business but when you’re constantly confronted with a really a drain of your money, time and energy it becomes especially frustrating,” Franklin said.

Property owners said they would like to see a fence go up to clock the alley, but that is not a simple fix.

KOB 4 reached out to APD about the matter. APD said people should not confront offenders. Instead, people should be a good witness and try to obtain video so the suspect can be charged.