Business owners take concerns over homeless camps to city officials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Business owners are asking city leaders to move the drop-off location for the Westside Homeless Shelter.

"We have never seen this many new people coming from all over New Mexico and the surrounding area,” said Ralph Dipalma.

Dipalma is a volunteer minister for Last Chance Ministries. He has been coming to Coronado Park almost every night for the last 25 years.

City officials have cleaned dozens of tents and temporary structures around Coronado Park, but it does not seem to be fixing the problem.

"There has to be some type of deterrent that discourages the repeat offender, drug addicted, alcohol addicted, homeless man from coming to this location,” Dipalma said.

Coronado Park is one of the locations where buses take people to the Westside Homeless Shelter. Business owners are asking city officials to move the pickup and drop-off location to discourage homeless camps.

“Unless the city institutes a penalty to the homeless repeat offender, the problem will continue to grow,” Dipalma said.

