Businesses anxiously await new public health order

The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear a case about dining on Wednesday.

“They see OK, our case count is way down. Are we going to reopen big time and based on what the governor and Dr. Scrase, the Human Services Secretary, some of the things that they’ve been saying, it does sound like they’re ready to start that reopening process. I do think they will go slowly,” Sams said.

New Mexico has met the gating criteria the state set for reopenings.

“I also talked to some businesses who are just so worried about the fall and winter," Sams said. "They’re worried about a second wave and if their business can survive another shut down. So I do have some businesses tell me, you know if we have to go slow, but that lets us avoid shutting down again, I can live with that.”

