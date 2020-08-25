Businesses anxiously await new public health order | KOB 4
Businesses anxiously await new public health order

Kai Porter
Updated: August 25, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: August 25, 2020 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses owners are anxiously awaiting to learn whether the governor's next public health order will lift restrictions.

The current public health order expires Aug. 28.

“There is always a lot of anticipation and some anxiety right when the end of the month comes," said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First. "We’re getting close to the end of the public health order. We know that the officials are going to have to make a decision.”

Under the currently public health order, businesses are required to operate at 25% capacity, and indoor dining is banned at restaurants.

The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear a case about dining on Wednesday.

“They see OK, our case count is way down. Are we going to reopen big time and based on what the governor and Dr. Scrase, the Human Services Secretary, some of the things that they’ve been saying, it does sound like they’re ready to start that reopening process. I do think they will go slowly,” Sams said.

New Mexico has met the gating criteria the state set for reopenings.

“I also talked to some businesses who are just so worried about the fall and winter," Sams said. "They’re worried about a second wave and if their business can survive another shut down. So I do have some businesses tell me, you know if we have to go slow, but that lets us avoid shutting down again, I can live with that.”
 


