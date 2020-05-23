Businesses hurting after COVID-19 closes popular Memorial Day destination, Elephant Butte

Ashbaugh owns Fast Stop, a convenience store off of I-25 in Elephant Butte. He said alcohol sales have increased, but gas sales have dropped.

"We really need this lake open. It's hurting a lot of my friends who have restaurants. I feel really, really bad for them because I know it's a real financial burden on them,” he said.

Even though Elephant Butte was closed, some families still found a way to get into the water this weekend by driving 10 minutes down the road.

"We are here going river rafting with our family today and yeah,” said Aundria Cohen.

"There's only one case down here so I think the governor is doing a great job other than the lake not being open. I think they should bring it to day use, maybe just for New Mexicans to use it,” said Tom Cohen.

Another resident, Dasha Jones, said she feels the same way.

"I would like to see it open. We are not big lake goers, but a lot of people depend on that,” she said.

Like dozens of others, Jones spent Saturday floating down the river, which isn’t against any rules.

"Since that's closed, this is happening spot now. Every weekend we drive by and there's tons of people out here,” she said.

New Mexico State Parks officials don’t know when they’ll reopen the butte, but they’re urging people to stay safe.

"I think the important thing for those folks who are able to get outdoors and into those parks that are open or into national forests any of those public areas—we want them to be safe,” Velasquez said. “We want them to wear their life jackets if they're in the water. We want them to still adhere to the safety the precautions that they would under normal conditions.”



