Businesses on moving into the Green level: ‘It was like Christmas’

“I was beyond excited – you get into the service industry to serve people,” he said.

Near UNM, Brickyard Pizza spent months restricted by the governor’s public health orders. The owner attributes the restaurant’s survival to his staff, customers and financial assistance.

"I will tell you right now, the driving force in the survival for Brickyard is probably two-fold -- our loyal and faithful customer base and specifically federal aid,” said Derek Young, owner of Brickyard Pizza.

“The PPP program was absolutely essential to us being open,” he said.

Young told KOB he plans to open a new business in the Brick Light District and is currently looking for employees to staff it. He wanted to open sooner but was waiting on the green light from the government.

Under the green restrictions, breweries can have 50% indoor dining and 75% outdoor.

Even though Santa Fe Brewing could still sell their beer to go or in stores, employees told KOB they’re glad to see an increase in people.

"Yeah it seems like everyone is in good spirits today,” Tylor Sanchez, a lead bartender with Santa Fe Brewing.

“Everyone is happy to be out on the patio, getting some time and getting to hangout with their friends again a little more frequently."

If everything goes according to plan, the state said businesses can reopen without restrictions in June. That’s if 60% of New Mexicans gets vaccinated.

