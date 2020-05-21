Businesses sue governor over threat of fines for violating public health order

The suit goes on to state, "This has placed (businesses) in fear that, should they slightly or accidentally violate one of the orders...They will be subject to the potentially ruinous financial penalties imposed."

"We're just asking the courts-- does she really have the right to threaten businesses with a $5,000 fine," Pearce said. " We do not think she does."

The suit goes on to state that alleged violators can only take their case up in an administrative hearing with the Health Department. The businesses believe they should be able to take their case to a real judge in a real courtroom.

"We hope the courts find she is overreaching her capability," Pearce said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office for comment on the lawsuit, but did not hear back.

