Businesses sue over New Mexico coronavirus restrictions

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2020 12:39 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A group of businesses has sued in federal court to try to end New Mexico's COVID-19 public health order. They claim that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials have imposed arbitrary and unnecessary rules in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the state Health Department called it the worst pandemic in a century and said the lawsuit “appears to be out of step with these realities.”

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to public health orders. The state Supreme Court earlier this year backed the governor’s authority to restrict activities during the pandemic.

Confirmed COVID-19 infections in New Mexico are approaching 140,000, while deaths have topped 2,400.


