Businesses sue over New Mexico coronavirus restrictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A group of businesses has sued in federal court to try to end New Mexico's COVID-19 public health order. They claim that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials have imposed arbitrary and unnecessary rules in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the state Health Department called it the worst pandemic in a century and said the lawsuit “appears to be out of step with these realities.”