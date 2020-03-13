Businesses take extra precautions due to coronavirus pandemic

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With the Coronavirus pandemic, businesses are taking extra precautions when it comes to good hygiene and sanitation.
The Open Gym Albuquerque used to offer courtesy wipes which would only remove grime, not disinfect. But even before the first presumptive cases, they had switched to a disinfectant that kills viruses as well.
A personal trainer, Steve Wenze said clients wipe their stations before and after use. Employees will then disinfect the gym as much as possible every day.
Starbucks also made a few changes.
There’s limited seating, a push for mobile orders, some places offer drive-thru only and no personal cups are allowed. If needed, or required by the government, some locations could close.
Over at Target, cleaning routines are more rigorous. According to a message sent from the CEO, employees are getting extra hours to help with pick up orders and cleaning.
Touchscreens are being wiped down every 30 minutes, food sampling is gone, and customers can only buy a limited quantity of in-demand items.
ABQ Ride is also taking precautions. They have hired 10 more temporary employees to help clean buses every night.
However, they do ask riders to practice proper respiratory hygiene by washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, coughing into your arm or a tissue, and avoiding touching your face.
