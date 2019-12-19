Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route

“I'm optimistic about it, the city knows that this is an issue here, but I'm optimistic that things are going to change,” said Len Romano who owns Ripe, a branding company next to Garcia's.

Romano is the co-chair of the West Downtown Business Group.

We formed in January 2017 when ART construction began," Romano said.

He said they are working with the city to try to remedy access limitations.

“We have been speaking to the city about this, and they are aware of it, and they are working on it,” Romano said.

City officials said they've done business outreach, and over the next six months, changes could be coming to certain stretches of the ART corridor.