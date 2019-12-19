Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route

Ryan Laughlin
Created: December 19, 2019 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A local business has raised a concern about how the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus route is designed.
Garcia’s Kitchen is located on the south side of Central. The owner says it’s hard for some people to access his restaurant.
“If you're going west, you're not supposed to make a left-hand turn into here,” Garcia said.
Despite the concern, business in the area are hopeful that the city will come up with a solution.
“I'm optimistic about it, the city knows that this is an issue here, but I'm optimistic that things are going to change,” said Len Romano who owns Ripe, a branding company next to Garcia's.
Romano is the co-chair of the West Downtown Business Group.
We formed in January 2017 when ART construction began," Romano said.
He said they are working with the city to try to remedy access limitations.
“We have been speaking to the city about this, and they are aware of it, and they are working on it,” Romano said.
City officials said they've done business outreach, and over the next six months, changes could be coming to certain stretches of the ART corridor.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company