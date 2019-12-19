Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route

Ryan Laughlin
Created: December 19, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A local business has raised a concern about how the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus route is designed.

Garcia’s Kitchen is located on the south side of Central. The owner says it’s hard for some people to access his restaurant.

Advertisement

“If you're going west, you're not supposed to make a left-hand turn into here,” Garcia said.

Despite the concern, business in the area are hopeful that the city will come up with a solution.

“I'm optimistic about it, the city knows that this is an issue here, but I'm optimistic that things are going to change,” said Len Romano who owns Ripe, a branding company next to Garcia's.

Romano is the co-chair of the West Downtown Business Group.

We formed in January 2017 when ART construction began," Romano said.

He said they are working with the city to try to remedy access limitations.

“We have been speaking to the city about this, and they are aware of it, and they are working on it,” Romano said.

City officials said they've done business outreach, and over the next six months, changes could be coming to certain stretches of the ART corridor.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Police: Robber 'face-planted' into door, left DNA, arrested
Police: Robber 'face-planted' into door, left DNA, arrested
After impeachment, House bestows big trade victory on Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, on the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
Critters use car engine to stock up on red chile for the winter
City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes
City leaders to add additional safety measures to prevent ART crashes
Advertisement


Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route
Businesses working with city to address issues with ART route
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
After impeachment, House bestows big trade victory on Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, on the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NMSP officers wrap gifts for children impacted by domestic violence
NMSP officers wrap gifts for children impacted by domestic violence